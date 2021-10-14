LeadingRE Adds Sellers Shield™ to Solutions Group Program

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has added Sellers Shield™ to its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms. Sellers Shield™ is a real estate disclosure form solution that reduces the likelihood of home sale lawsuits and provides legal protection to home sellers if a lawsuit occurs.

Designed by legal experts, Sellers Shield™ provides a free digital disclosure process that helps prevent mistakes by providing sellers with tips, definitions, examples and additional resources as they fill out their disclosure forms online. Sellers can also opt into Home Sale Legal Protection™ for peace of mind after the sale. Because these tools help prevent lawsuits and limit agent liability, legal and insurance costs are significantly lowered for brokerages. Multiple national insurance carriers offer deductible waivers to brokers who use Sellers Shield™.

“In our virtual environment, Sellers Shield™ allows real estate agents to send the appropriate disclosure forms to their clients within seconds,” said LeadingRE Vice President, Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy in a statement. “They know agents are busy, so ease and efficiency have been at the forefront of their product, and we look forward to sharing these tools with our members.”

The offering is currently in twelve states with a continued focus on national expansion.

“LeadingRE has created a network of top boutique brokerages that consistently deliver high-quality customer experiences. We’re excited to align with LeadingRE because we’re committed to delivering a gold standard disclosure experience that sellers, agents, brokers and buyers haven’t had in the past,” said VP of Strategic Partnerships, Mike Briggs, in a statement.



For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.