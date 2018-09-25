Stay Busy to Fend Off a Quiet Q4 While Others Take a Break

Are you ready for Q4? It sounds like an easy question, but you’re not alone if you find it’s difficult to answer. The fact is, many other agents feel this way, too. Fortunately, how busy you are during Q4 is entirely up to you. The persistence and dedication you give to your business now will get you everywhere you want to be in the coming Q1.

The Conundrum of the Q4 Slip

With the impending holidays and families back into the daily grind of work and school, home sales and purchases and the activity surrounding them tend to decrease. When this happens, most agents tend to ease up on their business tasks, as well—after all, one of the perks of running your own real estate business is making your own hours and taking time off when you need it. However, when the festivities end and spring is around the corner, agents find they need to quickly ramp up their business to get back in the game.

Avoid Q4 Complacency

Instead of struggling with the ebb and flow of a slow Q4 and scrambling around to get your business moving in Q1, do the opposite of what other agents are doing: keep working!

Everything you do now is going to see a benefit in the first quarter. So, keep your foot on the gas, set your goals for next year and start striving for them now. Here are some ideas to motivate you:

Make a Time Block

Set aside a couple of uninterrupted hours a day for your business. Spend this time on actual lead generation, not passive tasks. Make phone calls, write thank you notes to recent clients and try texting your leads. Start your day with good intentions—you need to own the day.

Know Your Numbers

Now is the time to take a thorough look at your numbers. Are you happy with how you’re ending the year? Do you know which areas of your business you can improve to reap rewards financially? When you have a clear picture of how you’ve operated earlier in the year, you’ll know where you need to focus efforts for next quarter. Don’t wing it—build your business with eyes wide open.

Hold Client Appreciation Events

The fourth quarter is the best time of year for hosting client events in one specific location. Instead of you stopping by each home in a neighborhood to introduce yourself, invite anyone in your sphere of influence to attend an open-door party or event at yours or at a local gathering place. Around Thanksgiving, host a pie party where you invite clients and contacts to come pick up a pumpkin pie, courtesy of you. Around Christmas, host an event that’s family-friendly with hot chocolate and a visit from Santa Claus.

Get Involved In Your Community

Show your love for the communities you do business in. Sponsor holiday toy drives or winter coat donation drop-offs, or contribute to organizations that are in need this time of the year. Become known as an advocate for the community you do business in.

Get Social

There are so many ways to ramp up your social presence for your real estate business. While showings and contracts slow down this quarter, now is the time to get those social accounts moving along and get your followers engaged. Visit local shops and restaurants in your community to show you’re an expert in the area you sell homes in. Try out impromptu live video posts about downtown seasonal events or wish everyone a happy holiday! Post meaningful and authentic content, and you’ll be the agent your followers remember when they’re ready to buy or sell in the spring.

Maximize Your Drive Time

If you spend a lot of time in your car—and you probably do—be sure to make the most of it. Listen to podcasts or audiobooks from real estate industry professionals about how to stay current on market trends or inspiring entrepreneurs about how to grow your business. Find regularly-scheduled radio shows that discuss finances or market numbers. This simple tip alone will keep you ahead of the real estate game while others are taking time off.

Partner Up for Accountability

Find a business peer or mentor who’s as driven as you are and become accountability partners. You are more likely to set and reach mini-goals as part of your bigger plan if you know someone will be checking in with you along the way. Schedule weekly check-ins away from the office, where a fresh perspective allows both of you to inspire and cheer each other on.

Crush It With Consistency

The best way to avoid complacency in the fourth quarter is to stay focused and keep busy on a regular basis. If you consistently work at your business, it’s going to pay off. If another agent tells you business is slow, nine times out of 10, it’s because he or she has taken a break from lead generation or being proactive with their business-building this time of year.

Avoid the Q4 slip and lag in Q1 by approaching the fourth quarter with the mindset that it’s the best time of year to reset and refresh your real estate business. Remember to stay focused and set goals to stay ahead of the game. When you make it a point to consistently grow your business, you’ll reap the rewards while others work hard to catch up.

Laurie McDonnellis the designated broker at HomeSmart and has more than 25 years of experience in the real estate industry, including 10 years as a designated and consulting broker with other brokerages. For more information, please visit HomeSmart.com/join.

