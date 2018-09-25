WolfNet Launches PropertyPipeline, Boosting Data Refresh Speeds

WolfNet® has launched PropertyPipeline, a data loader providing the most current data in the MLS at record speeds. Through PropertyPipeline, WolfNet continuously delivers information to its data service and IDX website customers.

“WolfNet is helping our customers set a new speed record for property alerts,” says Joel MacIntosh, CEO of WolfNet. “This will effectively empower our customers to deliver property alerts to consumers within minutes, rather than hours.”

All applications driven by WolfNet Data Services will update at the same speed, as well. This includes CMAs, virtual tours, flyers, single-listing websites, accounting, showing services, mobile solutions and market analytics.

PropertyPipeline is anticipated to benefit more than 250,000 agents and their homebuyers and sellers. To date, more than a third of all listing data is being refreshed through the system.

“By the end of this month (September), our goal is to have 80 percent of listing data being refreshed continuously,” MacIntosh says.

According to research by WAV Group, consumers prefer property search websites that have the most accurate, timely and detailed information.

“There is a tremendous war being waged by brokerages and agents to get listing alerts to the consumer and indexed by search engines ahead of the national portals,” says Victor Lund of WAV Group. “In a tight listing market, consumers who are the first to know about a new property coming onto the market have the best opportunity to schedule a showing and make an offer.”

“For the most part, the nation’s leading MLS systems only send listing alerts once a day,” Lund says. “Having a solution powered by WolfNet gives brokers and agents a distinct advantage in delivering listing information at an unbelievable speed.”

WolfNet is among the first national MLS data service providers to optimize the process of ingesting MLS data and photos, standardizing the data, generating geocodes and standardized/verified addresses, and then distributing it within minutes of changes being made to the data at the MLS.

“A few years ago, we recognized that technology development firms were building great apps, but no one was focused on MLS data aggregation and standardization,” says MacIntosh. “People came to us because of our reputation for excellence in data management, our track record for compliance with MLS rules and regulations, and the relationships of trust we’ve built with the data decision-makers. This has allowed us to deliver value to companies who would rather focus their expertise on product innovation, rather than trying to manage over 600 disparate data feeds.”

The company manages over 100 million property records and covers 99 percent of all active MLS property listings in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information, please visit wolfnet.com.

