Ask the Coach: Adding Value to Your Agents’ Bottom Line

I think we could all agree that you have two customers: one is the consumer—your buyers and sellers; and the others are your agents. In order to have a mutually beneficial relationship, you must continually add value to them. Doing this will foster a long-term relationship—not doing it will put that relationship at risk.

Ask yourself, “What is my value to the agents I lead in my office?” or “Do I communicate my value and our brand’s value (tools, services, programs) to our agents daily and weekly?” Look for ways to add extreme value to your agents to help them increase their business, keep more deals together, decrease their costs and grow their bottom line profit, and you will become an invaluable partner in their success.

Follow these proven methods to add more value to your agent relationships:

Be responsive and available. Agents need a manager who is available to answer their questions in real-time. Answering your phone or responding to an email or text immediately creates trust, and means you are responsive. It is in the field when most of their questions need a broker or manager answer, and your timely response will add trust and confidence. Getting back to them hours later, or even a day later, doesn’t cut it. The most successful managers respond to their agents quickly, even if they don’t have an answer but acknowledge their request. Build a trusting relationship by responding to your customers in a timely manner, and it will go a long way.

Ask how you can help them grow their business.Don’t assume that agents know how to grow their business on their own. Many need your guidance and support, and will be so happy you made a personal commitment to helping them grow their business by 10 units or sales. That could be $10,000-$50,000, in some cases, of increased income, because you believed in them and gave them the confidence that they could do more, and helped them with time management.

Educate, challenge, inspire and lead. Agents don’t know how they can increase their conversion rate, double the amount of appointments they go on, decrease their expenses or increase the number of listings they generate. They need direction and inspiration from you, their sales manager. You can help them increase their marketshare in a given community, help them learn to sell 2-3 houses from each listing, how to negotiate and communicate better, and how to overcome objections—all because you provided sales meetings, training sessions, webinars and personal, one-on-one coaching. This will help you grow your office by growing the agents you already have. They will be so grateful for your investment in helping them succeed and grow. This creates a culture of success, and success is contagious.

Meet with them and share their numbers with them. Agents love to be given updates on their monthly stats and year-to-date listings, sales and income, and they love that you provide this information to them without them asking. This shows your personal commitment to them and that you are on top of their business. Make a habit of knowing their business and letting them know when they hit certain milestones. They will appreciate it.

Recognize and praise them every chance you can.Never miss an opportunity to recognize the rock star agents on your team, and how much you appreciate them and know how hard they work. Praise in public; praise them individually. Write them notes, send them texts and post successes on social media, and show them you recognize how much they contribute to the team.

By adopting these methods to communicate your value proposition, you will help make a difference to your agents’ businesses and add real value. This creates loyalty, a culture and spirit of teamwork and high-performing agents. Remember: You can make a significant impact on your agents by adding extreme value to them, helping them grow for years.

