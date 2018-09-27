Working Together for the Greater Good

In the following interview, Navid Ali, regional director and broker/owner of Realty ONE Group BMC Associates in San Ramon, Calif., discusses the advantages of the brand, the firm’s growth, and more.

Region Served: San Francisco’s East Bay and Central California

Years in Real Estate: 25+

Number of Offices: 6, with 3 scheduled to open in Q4

Number of Agents: 351+

Best Tip for Dealing With Difficult Clients:Stay focused on the finish line.

Most Effective Way to Motivate Agents:Laugh with them.

Key to Staying Profitable: Always look at ways to monetize.

How is Realty ONE Group staying ahead of the pack with its technology?

CEO Kuba Jewgieniew’s vision of technology is one that never ends. While other real estate firms view technology as a way to replace agents, at Realty ONE Group, it’s viewed as an accelerator. The technology we have access to, which is powered by a virtual tech ecosystem known as the zONE, is exactly what our agents deserve. In addition to providing agents the resources they need to serve clients with state-of-the-art technology tools, the zONE is constantly being improved, which is key when it comes to the success of our agents.

Content Square 1.

What has spurred Realty ONE Group’s growth since you joined as a franchisee in 2013?

Many broker/owners with other brands tell me they feel stagnant and exhausted by their antiquated models, while our pragmatic and simple business plan puts agents first. Our exponential growth in the time I’ve been here proves that we’re serious. Those who join the brand have come to realize that the Realty ONE Group model is going to help them grow big, strong and lean. The brand’s 11,000-plus agents who are active, producing and giving back to their communities are our strength.

What was the biggest surprise you experienced as an independent broker/owner prior to joining Realty ONE Group?

As an independent broker, I was missing an opportunity by not reaching out to my peers. The challenges a broker/owner faces are daunting, and with Realty ONE Group, my ability to communicate with my peers provides valuable input that I didn’t believe was possible before. And, since these broker/owners are the best of the best, tapping into their collective brain trust is humbling.

Why is Realty ONE Group referred to as the UNbrokerage?

While I’m a firm believer in The Law of Abundance, I feel that each player adds value to our industry. That being said, I don’t believe agents should be secondary. I don’t subscribe to the gimmicks some brokerages use to ply agents to join, and I believe that most antiquated commission models need to be put to rest. Sadly, an overwhelming number of agents aren’t receiving much from their brokerage, and a huge amount of their money goes to top-heavy management and overhead that isn’t justifiable. The best an agent can get is 100-percent commission plus all the resources to support their success. You can’t beat that, and that’s why Realty ONE Group is so unique.

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.