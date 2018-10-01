4 Reasons Your Bedroom Is Stressing You Out

In an ideal world, your bedroom is a retreat from the chaos of everyday life, a place to relax, recharge and have a restful sleep before facing the day. In reality, however, you may feel like your bedroom could use an improvement in this area. Could these common bedroom conflicts be the culprit?

Your bedroom doubles as a workspace. It’s hard to feel relaxed when your bedroom has a desk or other features that remind you of work. If you have a small home, you might feel like space is limited, but having a workstation in the same area that you’re trying to get a good night’s sleep in can be a major source of anxiety.

There’s too much clutter. Staring at things you know should be put away as you drift off to sleep? This is another common problem that can negatively impact relaxation. Try and take just ten minutes a day to put things where they belong. One way to make this easier is to have furniture with drawers or doors in your bedroom, so it’s easy to contain things.

Your walls are painted a bright colour. A striking accent wall definitely has its place, but not in the bedroom. Your bedroom should be an oasis of relaxation, so choose wall paint and textile colours that reflect this. White, blue and muted tones are great for this. They also have the benefit of making the room look larger and reflecting natural light.

The air is stuffy. Fresh air does wonders for helping you relax. Try and keep the windows open as much as you can in your bedroom, as well as open the bedroom door, which allows air to circulate. If the frigid Canadian winter doesn’t allow for this, consider a humidifier, which not only adds moisture to the air, but purifies it.