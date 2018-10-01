5 Effective Ways to Conquer Clutter

If you find paper or junk piling up in your home, you’re not alone. Even if you have yet to reach “hoarder” status, the sight of unnecessary stuff piling up can really put a damper on your relaxation time. Get your clutter under control with these easy tricks.

Swap your paper mail to digital. Some things like bank statements or utility bills can easily be sent via email. Opting for this can reduce the amount of paper you have to deal with significantly.

Put a garbage can as close to your mailbox as possible. Deal with junk mail as soon as you get it! If you have a waste basket close to your front door, you can toss junk mail before it even gets a chance to clutter your kitchen counter. Many condo buildings have one of these in the mail room, so get into the habit of chucking junk before you even bring it upstairs.

Use the “one in, one out” rule. Purchase something only if it’s replacing something that’s used up or worn out. This is a great way to reduce clutter relating to clothing, makeup, toys and household items.

Get off mailing lists. Request that your address be removed from newsletters or promotional mailing lists. This works for email too. If you find your inbox is filled with material you never get around to reading, take a few minutes to unsubscribe from mailing lists with information you never use.