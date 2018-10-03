Coldwell Banker to Host 3rd Annual ‘Homes for Dogs’ National Pet Adoption Weekend

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, along with Adopt-a-Pet.com, are again hosting the Homes for Dogs National Pet Adoption Weekend, October 13-14, during which hundreds of Coldwell Banker affiliates will host adoption events in their marketplaces. The National Pet Adoption Weekend is a continuation of Adopt-a-Pet and Coldwell Banker’s “Homes for Dogs Project,” launched in 2015. Since then, the two organizations have helped facilitate tens of thousands of adoptions.

“Beyond increasing pet adoptions on a national level, the Homes for Dogs Project has become a permanent fixture of our culture at Coldwell Banker,” says David Marine, senior vice president of Marketing at Coldwell Banker. “I’m continually amazed by the number of people in our network who have championed this initiative, held local events and even welcomed adopted dogs into their own homes. It has been inspiring to see offices and agents support animal shelters and their communities with such enthusiasm.”

“Coldwell Banker has embraced our core mission to find loving homes for adoptable pets with an incredible passion,” says David Meyer, CEO and co-founder of Adopt-a-Pet.com. “The Homes for Dogs Project has become an invaluable campaign in support of this mission. Every home that has welcomed an adopted pet has not only improved that animal’s life, but has also created a transformative friendship.”

One affiliate, Chris Cortazzo, Global Luxury Specialist with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Malibu West, is hosting an adoption event at the Malibu Farmers Market on October 14, in conjunction with Paw Works.

“My own dogs have brought so much happiness into my life, and truly made my house feel like ‘home,'” says Cortazzo. “It’s immensely rewarding to be able to give others the chance to experience the joy that a pet can bring to their lives. My favorite part of the day is coming home to wagging tails.”

For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/dogs.



