Motto Mortgage Announces 100th Franchise

Motto Mortgage has announced its 100th franchise, Motto Mortgage Resource in Tampa, Fla.—a major milestone less than two years after launch. In addition, the brand is among the top 1 percent of fastest-growing emerging franchises in 2018, according to Franchise Grade®.

“One-hundred franchises sold in less than two years is remarkable for a startup franchisor, regardless of the industry,” says Ward Morrison, president of Motto Franchising, LLC, which is part of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.. “This just showcases how revolutionary the Motto Mortgage model truly is. It’s incredibly exciting. We’re charting new territory as the first national mortgage brokerage franchise, and will continue to capitalize upon this momentum.”

The brand’s 100th franchise, Motto Mortgage Resource, was purchased by Bill and Kendall Bonner.

“We’re thrilled to join the Motto Mortgage network,” says Kendall Bonner. “Purchasing a home can be an overwhelming process. Our goal is to truly become a convenient, one-stop shop where customers have the choices they want, and caring experts they know they can count on.”

Motto Mortgage was established late October 2016, and sold 50 franchises in its inaugural year. Motto Mortgage is a network of mortgage brokers focused on helping consumers make sense of the home loan process. Motto Mortgage loan originators work hand-in-hand with real estate agents, providing a seamless customer experience from start to finish. With access to a wholesale lending mix, Motto Mortgage network offices provide more home loan options and competitive rates. The model not only creates an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses, or independent investors interested in financial services.

The company has over 60 franchises open and operating in 28 states and the District of Columbia, in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

For more information, please visit www.mottomortgage.com.



