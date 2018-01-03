50 Motto Mortgage Franchises Sold in First Year

Fifty Motto Mortgage franchises were sold in its first year of operation, Motto Franchising, LLC, a RE/MAX Holdings Inc. company, recently announced. Motto Mortgage officially launched on Oct. 25, 2016.

“The Motto Mortgage team is extremely proud to have 50 franchises sold in the brand’s first 12 months,” says Motto Franchising President Ward Morrison. “When we developed the new concept, our goal was always to create a value proposition that worked for franchisees and provided an upgraded experience for consumers. Now having more than 25 franchises already open and operating validates the tremendous vision and dedication of the Motto Mortgage team—and confirms the need for the disruption in the marketplace.”

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network work hard to give homebuyers options—and present competitive bids from wholesale lenders—because no loan is one-size-fits-all, according to the announcement.

Motto Mortgage is a different idea—a network of mortgage brokers, focused on providing personalized guidance with more clarity and less jargon, the announcement states. Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network work close by—and closely with—real estate agents to deliver a one-stop solution. Motto Mortgage franchises are increasing competition in the industry, resulting in more options and a better customer experience for consumers. Importantly, Motto Mortgage loan originators are not bound to the products of one specific lender, but have access to quality loan options from various sources.

