Outpacing the Competition Using Digital Automation

Adwerx a boon for NorCal luxury firm

Alain Pinel REALTORS® (APR) (No. 6 in sales volume in RISMedia’s 2018 Power Broker Report), headquartered in Campbell, Calif., has been serving the Northern California real estate market for 28 years, focusing its efforts on the luxury market in the Bay Area. Today, the firm is the sixth-largest residential real estate firm in the U.S., and the largest privately-owned residential real estate company in Northern California based on closed sales volume.

One way APR stays on top is by providing its agents with the latest and greatest technologies. That philosophy led the firm to investigate working with Adwerx at the beginning of 2018.

Content Square 1.

“We engaged with Adwerx because we wanted to provide a way for agents to compete from a digital perspective, as well as have an additional relevant tool, with minimal disruption to their day-to-day workflow,” says Zane Burnett, vice president of Digital Innovation and Technology at Alain Pinel REALTORS®. “We’re still in the early stages of our relationship with Adwerx, but we’ve experienced a slight uptick in traffic to our brokerage site as a result of the Automated Listing Campaigns.”

To get agents up to speed, Adwerx provided several training webinars, with ongoing monthly training, to teach agents how to get the most impact out of the program. Burnett notes that because the firm automates the process, it’s been extremely easy for agents to use.

“Once one of our agents takes a listing, the advertising of that listing through Adwerx is taken care of by us,” says Burnett.

Content Square 2.

Burnett’s initial impression was that Adwerx prides itself on providing an exceptional level of service to its enterprise customers.

“They were always accessible, and they possessed an enthusiasm when answering the plethora of questions we had,” he says. “Over time, that level of service has not diminished in the slightest. With that in mind, they’ve added focus to things like reporting and integration with other tools, which will prove to be extremely useful for us.”

Recruitment is extremely important to Alain Pinel REALTORS®—and one of the benefits the firm has found by using the digital advertising company.

Content Square 3.

“With Adwerx, we can easily serve ads to the audience we wish to reach,” says Burnett. “This allows us to focus our dollar spend while maximizing our exposure.”

Additionally, the firm’s clients have noted how Adwerx data has helped, expressing their appreciation to the agents.

“Sellers are generally impressed with the stats that are included in the reports generated by Adwerx,” says Burnett. “Agents love that many of their sellers relay, with enthusiasm, the level of exposure their listings are receiving.”

Of course, the biggest benefit in working with Adwerx is the ease with which agents can provide exposure to their listings digitally.

“Through Adwerx’s automated advertising platform, agents can focus on what they do best—assisting homeowners with the complicated process of selling their home, while knowing that the platform will be standing by to support them in their digital efforts,” says Burnett. “Simply put, the experience has been stellar. Their level of service, their eagerness to meet expectations, and their desire to see the program work for us has made for a great relationship.”

Based on the overall positive experience, Burnett is quick to recommend the service for other real estate professionals.

“If you’re looking for a way to provide targeted advertising, Adwerx makes it as easy as possible,” says Burnett. “It’s easy to get lost in the mix of options out there, and it’s just as easy to throw money against a wall with the hope that their ads will work. Adwerx walks you through the process while providing metrics that allow you to make intelligent decisions.”

For more information, please visit enterprise.adwerx.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.