Buffini & Company Launches Member Acknowledgement Program

Buffini & Company has announced the launch of a Member Acknowledgment Program, honoring those who have reached their five-, 10-, 15- and 20-year milestone anniversary of membership.

The goal of the Member Acknowledgement Program is to highlight long-term members, who, often with the help of a coach, have found success incorporating Buffini & Company’s Work by Referral system in their businesses for five years or longer. In addition to achieving success themselves, they’re also among Buffini & Company’s biggest supporters, referring their colleagues and connections to the company.

Members who are celebrating a milestone anniversary will receive a custom glass award that features the appropriate anniversary year, as well as an engraved nameplate and a lapel pin that also features the anniversary year. The items were custom-designed as a complete set to commemorate the member’s anniversary with Buffini & Company and express appreciation for their commitment to Working by Referral.

“We’ve had members who have been in membership and coaching for five, 10, 15 and 20-plus years,” says Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company. “We would like to honor these individuals whose commitment to ‘Working by Referral’ drives their success.”



For more information, please visit www.buffiniandcompany.com.



