North Carolina on Track for Zillow Offers

Zillow Offers is expanding to North Carolina, in Charlotte and Raleigh, this winter. The iBuyer is now active in Atlanta, Las Vegas and Phoenix, with Denver imminent.

With Zillow Offers, homeowners can get a cash offer quickly—generally within two business days. If accepted, an agent will complete the transaction on behalf of Zillow. If declined, Zillow will connect the homeowner with a local Premier Agent, or a brokerage partner. Between Atlanta, Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix, Zillow has eight brokerages on board.

“Since we launched the Zillow Offers program, tens of thousands of consumers have requested a Zillow Offer, and we’ve been able to deliver a hassle-free home selling experience for many of them,” said Jeremy Wacksman, brand president at Zillow, in a statement. “Soon we will be able to offer this experience to potential home sellers in two fast-growing cities in North Carolina, providing them with a new way to sell their home that is convenient and less stressful—all on their timetable.”

“Zillow Offers does more than give home sellers a no-obligation cash offer; the program is designed to give consumers more choices and control, tailoring the home-selling experience to their unique circumstances, regardless of how they ultimately choose to sell their home,” Wacksman says.

