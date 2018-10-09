4 Things to Buy Before Move-in Day

There are few things in life as stressful as moving—it’s physically exhausting and even your closest friends dread being asked to help. You just bought a home—you want to be excited about it instead of snapping at your spouse and kids about the little things. Here’s what you should buy before moving to ensure the day happens without any kinks:

Movers or Moving Equipment

Investing in movers is indeed an investment—it’s going to create an extra cost on top of all that money you just spent buying a new home. For many, however, it’s worth it. If you don’t have a sea of friends with large trucks to help you out, movers are the way to go for a quick and painless move. That said, if you’re determined to do it yourself, make sure you have all the supplies you need ahead of time: boxes of various sizes, packing tape, bubble wrap, extra blankets and pillows to keep things sturdy in the truck, and so forth.

Furniture

While you might love the furniture you have in your current home, your new home could have a completely different layout where some items won’t fit. That left-facing sectional won’t work in your right-facing living room. A lack of furniture, or the wrong furniture, will cause added stress you don’t need on the day of the move. Better to get rid of the items that won’t work before you move in rather than moving them in just to move them out again.

Any Paperwork You Might Need

By now you’ve probably been through a sea of paperwork to take ownership of the home, but it’s not over yet. There are things like home insurance that you will want in place before you move into the home. It should be set to begin the day before you move in, so your items are covered from any potential damage on move-in day.

Home Essentials

It will take some time before you can unpack everything, but there are some items you will need and want to have easy access to the minute you walk in the door. Basics like soap, toilet paper, makeup, toothbrushes, towels, pillows and blankets, cleaning products, and shelf stable foods are important items you won’t want to have to dig for when you’re busy moving in.