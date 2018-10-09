Realogy Announces 10 Finalists in FWD Innovation Summit

Realogy has announced the 10 finalists in the FWD Innovation Summit, its annual competition for innovative real estate technology. On November 14, the finalists will compete for a $25,000 prize at Realogy’s Madison, N.J., headquarters. The finalists are:

Amarki: Digital marketing suite for real estate franchises, brokers, teams and agents

ByteGain: Predictive analytics and customer engagement, powered by artificial intelligence

Disclosures.io: Offer, negotiation management

Evabot: Gift service that personalizes and enhances customer experience

Homebot: Helps agents help homeowners manage their wealth associated with their homes

Iovox: Call-tracking and communication analytics company

RealKey: Transaction management and mortgage origination in a single unified portal

SHYFT: Software for moving and relocation

Sisu: Agent training and development platform

TourZazz: Smart property tour app that collects feedback, communication between buyers/sellers/agents

These 10 budding entrepreneurs, who were selected as finalists from a pool of more than 75 applicants, will present live demonstrations in front of an exclusive audience of Realogy senior executives, brand leadership and franchisees representing 294,000 affiliated sales agents worldwide.

“We are excited to host these 10 finalists and provide them the opportunity to showcase their innovative technical products in front of industry leaders and influencers,” says Dave Gordon, CTO at Realogy. “Realogy is committed to providing our affiliated agents cutting-edge technology to help them be more efficient in serving consumers, and the FWD Innovation Summit provides a firsthand experience to the new ideas and technology that could enhance the way people buy and sell a home.”

In addition to the $25,000 cash prize, the winner will receive placement in Realogy’s ZapStoreSM, an app and service marketplace directly integrated within the proprietary Zap®.

For more information, please visit www.realogyfwd.com.



