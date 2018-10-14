NAR Broker Tip: Create a Data Security Program for Your Brokerage

The National Association of REALTORS® created a Data Security and Privacy Toolkit to educate brokers, agents, real estate associations, and multiple listing services about the need for data security and privacy, and to assist them in complying with legal responsibilities.

The Toolkit provides information about state laws and pending federal regulations regarding data security and privacy protection that may affect your business, and includes various checklists of issues to consider when drafting a security program tailored to your business’ needs.

Access the Toolkit here.

