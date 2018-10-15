Another Brand to Feed Listings to Zillow

Zillow has announced another agreement with a brand to bring Canadian listings to the portal. Along with an existing partnership, Realty Executives International will now send its Canadian listings to Zillow, and they will be featured on its app and mobile website.

“In the U.S., our industry partners have seen Zillow become a key part of driving maximum exposure for their listings,” says Errol Samuelson, chief industry development officer at Zillow Group. “It’s exciting to us that Realty Executives International will be able to extend this benefit to their Canadian teams.”

“Realty Executives has always valued providing an optimal real estate search experience on our proprietary sites; therefore, partnering with Zillow, who shares the same consumer-centric perspective, was a natural fit,” says David Tedesco, CEO of Realty Executives International. “Our partnership with Zillow will change the way consumers search for properties in Canada, making it easier for Canadian consumers to search for homes in the U.S. and Canada, as well as U.S. buyers to search for properties in Canada.”

Two other brands, CENTURY 21 Canada and EXIT Realty Corp. International, have already agreed to feed listings to the portal. Five other brokerages in Canada are on board, as well.

All Canadian listings on Zillow will include a description and photos of the property, and will prominently feature the listing agent—with contact information—as well as a link to the brokerage or franchise website.



