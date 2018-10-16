Repurposing Your Listing Photos: 3 Timeless Shots That Live on Beyond the Sale

Credit: PlanOmatic

Real estate is a hyper-local business, and your photos should help you sell your expertise in your market. Prove that you’re a specialist in everything from the architectural style of homes to the natural scenery and popular hot spots by getting extra mileage out of your listing photography. Repurposing your listing photography investment can save you money on an independent lifestyle shoot. Ask for these three shots from your real estate photographer to use on social media, your website and print marketing materials:

Close-Ups of Architectural Details

Capture details in the home that embody the local architecture. Every area has distinctive design characteristics that make the homes unique, so be sure to key in on these features to showcase your knowledge and appreciation of the history of your area. Crystal chandeliers, stained glass windows, veined stone walls, crown molding, ceramic painted tiles and rich cedar beams are useful images for more than selling a single listing, as they speak to the market as a whole. Use these photos to add texture and context to your marketing materials.

Notable Views of Landmarks

From cityscapes to mountain ranges, ask your photographer to capture the recognizable landmarks in your area. These classic images will immediately score bonus points with the locals by showing your clients that you have pride in the setting in which you live and work. Add these images to your marketing materials to build a connection with your audience.

Neighborhood and Community

Show your potential clients that you’re in tune with what’s happening in your city. Your photographer should take pictures of local shopping districts, the best restaurants and coffee shops in the area, and even popular parks. Incorporating these images into your marketing materials will help potential clients visualize their daily life in a particular area, adding to your credibility as an authority on your community.

In real estate, your brand is comprised of the way you present yourself in person and through your marketing materials. Great real estate brands build trust and loyalty with clients. Visual elements, like photographs, are critical when it comes to properly communicating the lifestyle your brand represents. Thoughtful recycling of your photography investment could not only strengthen your brand, but also your relationships.

Lauren Maloney is the marketing manager at PlanOmatic. For more information, visit www.planomatic.com.

