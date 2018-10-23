Program Spotlight: How to Use Home Partners’ Lease Purchase Program as a Selling Point to Potentially Win Listings

Winning a listing can be a lot easier when you are able to offer your seller more options of buyers. With Home Partners of America’s Lease Purchase Program, there are plenty perks to be mentioned that will make you a more appealing REALTOR® for the listing. The process starts before you even begin the listing presentation.

Presentation Prep

Use the address checker on HomePartners.com to find out whether the home is located in a Home Partners approved community.

If the home is in an approved area, you will then check the property qualification flyer to ensure the home meets Home Partners’ property criteria.

You can begin incorporating the Lease Purchase Program into your listing presentation. Plan to meet with your client face-to-face to ensure that they know you are taking their home seriously. Bring a consumer-facing bi-fold to help explain the program to the seller.

Incorporating Home Partners Into Your Listing Presentation

During the presentation it’s extremely important to mention the Lease Purchase Program and give a quick overview of what it means for the seller.

Mention the perks of using Home Partners of America: Quick close (Could close in 45 days instead of the typical 60 or more) Cash offer No appraisal contingency Aggressive buyer (Meaning the seller won’t have to worry about being low-balled) Casts a larger net because now you can market towards renters or buyers Seller will NOT be responsible for the leasing agreement between Home Partners and the resident living in the home



Advertise Your New Listing

After you win the listing, you will want to advertise the house as much as possible in order to generate leads. Since you have the seller’s permission, you can market the house as a Lease Purchase, as well. Home Partners provides you with very helpful tools to generate and nurture leads. The marketing material available on your free Agent Portal include:

Consumer-facing bi-fold or tri-fold that explains the program, which can be customized to include your personal information

Craigslist and Facebook guides, which include scripts in an easy copy-and-paste format

Property detail flyer, which can be customized with your listing’s information and photo

Home Partners Sign Riders to advertise your home to the public and to other REALTORS®

