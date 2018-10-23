Motto Mortgage Among Top 1 Percent of Fastest-Growing Emerging Franchises

Motto Mortgage is among the top 1 percent of fastest-growing emerging franchises, according an analysis of more than 2,500 franchises by Franchise Grade®. The announcement comes after Motto Mortgage sold its 100th franchise. The franchise was launched in October 2016.

“We are thrilled to be among the top 1 percent of fastest-growing emerging franchises,” says Ward Morrison, president of Motto Franchising, LLC. “This research illustrates what we already knew: Motto Mortgage is a revolutionary franchise model that entrepreneurs want to be a part of.”

Only one out of five franchises reached 100-plus locations after their eighth year of franchising, according to another 2017 Franchise Grade® industry report. That two-part report included a study which examined 10 years of franchise growth using data extracted from franchise disclosure documents (FDDs) to present a representation of start-up and emerging franchise development since 2007.

That study also found only 1 percent of franchises had sold 100 franchises after two years, and only 5 percent after four years. Motto Mortgage, a “mortgage brokerage in a box,” provides more options, transparency and convenience for consumers. This model not only creates an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses, or independent investors interested in financial services.

