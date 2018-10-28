Ready, Set, Boston: See What’s New at the REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo

Boston is home to many things: the Red Sox, Harvard University, even the first subway car in America. And for the first time since 1929, it’s home to the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) Conference & Expo from Nov. 2-5, 2018.

Learn from industry leaders, network with over 20,000 REALTORSÂ® and have fun in one of the oldest cities in the U.S. With more than 100 educational sessions discussing top trends in real estate, opportunities to meet new friends and exchange ideas, plus special events like the first-ever REALTORSÂ® Relief Run that benefits the REALTORSÂ® Relief Foundation and other local charities, there’s a lot to see and do at this year’s REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo.

For manyâ€”myself includedâ€”one highlight of the conference is browsing the industry’s largest trade show with more than 400 exhibitors. With so many exhibitors to see, we hope you’ll stop by the NAR Booth No. 1131. The NAR booth is the heartbeat of the expo floor and features an open floor plan that makes it easy to engage with the products and services NAR has to offer its members. (For more information about these members-only resources, visit www.nar.realtor.)

To enhance your marketing efforts, start online and power your real estate business with .realtorâ„¢ and .realestateâ€”two top-level domains designed to support you and everything you do. Learn how you can gain access to the exclusive .realestate member pre-sale, ending November 16. Then, sign up for the Member Value Plus (MVP) program eNewsletter and start earning free products that are curated to benefit your business.

If technology is your thing, the Realtors Property ResourceÂ® (RPRÂ®) folks can show you how to use the platform’s comprehensive data, powerful analytics and client-friendly reporting. And you’ll want to take a tour of your personal dashboard on the NAR Member Center to see your individual member card and a consolidated calendar of events from your national, state and local associations.

Looking to do a little shopping? The REALTORÂ® Store is offering 10 percent off publications, plus you’ll receive a free Swanepoel Trends Report when you spend $30 or more. And get your one-of-a-kind REALTORÂ®-branded merchandise in the REALTOR Team StoreÂ®, a REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program partner.

Speaking of the REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program, there’s even more savings available for members. See what unique offers you can take advantage of from our more than 30 partners.

In real estate, knowledge is power. Get valuable resources and expertise, including e-books, library research and business-letter templates, from Member Support. The REALTORÂ® Magazine is the business tool for real estate professionals, and it’s a free publication for NAR members. Sign up to receive your digital edition. Then, ask about programs and resources available to develop volunteer leadership.

Recently, NAR introduced two new exclusive member resources: the Center for REALTORÂ® Financial Wellness can help you navigate your financial security and meet your retirement goals, and the Commitment to Excellence program, launching in November, provides members with a customized path that allows you to improve your professionalism, knowledge and skills.

It’s not all business in our booth. You’re invited to attend some special events we have planned. Help us celebrate the start of the expo on Friday, November 2 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the opening night reception. And on Sunday, meet your NAR Leadership Team from 3:00-3:30 p.m.

This is one event you’re not going to want to miss. Register now at www.conference.realtor.



Matt Lombardi is senior vice president of Marketing, Communications & Events for the National Association of REALTORSÂ®.

