Ask the Expert: What Have Been the Biggest Changes in Home Inspection Over the Years?

Today’s Ask the Expert column features Dan Steward, president of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors.



Q: There’s no doubt that the home inspection industry of today is vastly different from the home inspection industry of the past. What are some of the biggest changes that have occurred over the years?

A: It’s an honor and a privilege to be president of the No. 1 home inspection franchise in North America. I’m particularly proud of our franchisees and home inspectors—they’re the ones that elevate us and bring the Pillar To Post difference and values to life out in the field. It also shows us that with the proper training, motivation and passion, someone can enjoy a career in such a booming industry. The person who joined our network 30 years ago isn’t necessarily from the same background as our newer franchisees, since our team ensures that we’re at the forefront of the latest advancements and training techniques available in the home inspection industry. What our franchisees all share is a mutual motivation and passion for this field.

Q: Do you believe there’s a different profile today when it comes to the type of person looking to get into the home inspection field?

A: As I said, many of their likes, interests and skills are similar, but they’re getting their pre-education in other places. Many of our existing and long-time franchisees picked up applicable skills somewhere in the workplace in fields like construction, home-building and development, managing many people in a corporate setting and the like. Today, we find that more than one-third of our newer franchisees come from military service, and they do very well in this field.

Q: Why do you think those franchisees with a military background are able to find success in the home inspection industry?



A: The skills and technology learned in our military program are phenomenal; state-of-the-art technology is employed, true discipline and real teamwork all take place. These are all transferrable skills that lead to huge opportunities to be successful in the home inspection industry.

I would say that the sophistication of the military candidate, in combination with a younger generation emerging from careers in the tech world with a fresh perspective, gives our newest home inspectors an advantage. That being said, they do seek out advice and wisdom from our existing owners who have been “in the home inspection field” with a proven track record for years. In the end, nothing replaces wisdom and experience.

