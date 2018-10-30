Zillow Group Promotes Susan Daimler to SVP of Premier Agent

Zillow Group has promoted Susan Daimler to senior vice president of Premier Agent, its advertising and leads program, leading sales and strategy as well as driving product vision, and reporting to Greg Schwartz, president of Media & Marketplaces. She was senior vice president of StreetEasy, Zillow’s New York City portal. Her husband, Matt Daimler, has been named vice president and general manager of Zillow Group NYC, which includes Naked Apartments, Out East and StreetEasy.

The Daimlers co-founded Buyfolio, which was acquired by Zillow in 2012. With the deal, they joined StreetEasy, with Susan at the helm of StreetEasy and Matt acting as general manager of Out East, Zillow’s Hamptons portal, and leading Zillow Group NYC’s strategy. Prior to Buyfolio, the Daimlers co-founded SeatGuru, which was acquired by TripAdvisor in 2007.

“StreetEasy has experienced tremendous success under Susan’s leadership,” says Schwartz. “It puts Zillow Group at a huge advantage to be able to leverage her talents and strategic expertise at a greater scale within the company. Having been involved in real estate and tech for over a decade, Susan also understands the unique dynamics of each industry and how they can work better together. She will be an incredible asset to Premier Agent.”

“Matt has a deep understanding of both the business and New York City real estate’s nuances and complexities,” says Spencer Rascoff, CEO of Zillow Group. “I’m thrilled he has agreed to this new role as the GM of Zillow Group NYC. StreetEasy is the place New Yorkers shop for real estate, and it’s crucial to have leadership who can build on StreetEasy’s massive growth and popularity among New Yorkers, and take that momentum to the rest of the NYC portfolio.”

For more information, please visit www.zillow.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.