Homesnap Introduces Homesnap Pro+ Tool for Agents’ Google My Business Profiles

Homesnap has announced a new tool, Homesnap Pro+, for agents’ Google My Business Profiles. Homesnap Pro+ helps manage and optimize Google My Business Profiles in real-time, including:

Google My Business Profile : Homesnap will assist agents in setting up their Google My Business Profile, automatically loading it with their photos, listings, contact information, and more.

: Homesnap will assist agents in setting up their Google My Business Profile, automatically loading it with their photos, listings, contact information, and more. Generate and Manage Reviews : Homesnap will assist agents in soliciting reviews from current and past clients, alert agents when they receive a new review and send agents regular performance reports.

: Homesnap will assist agents in soliciting reviews from current and past clients, alert agents when they receive a new review and send agents regular performance reports. Automatic Posts and Updates: Homesnap will help agents turn all of their new listings and recent sales into posts, and also publish insightful market commentary on their behalf

“Seventy-eight percent of real estate searches begin with a search engine, and a robust Google My Business Profile helps agents build trust and credibility with prospects,” says John Mazur, CEO of Homesnap. “Yet, nearly 90 percent of agents don’t have a Google My Business Profile. Because Homesnap can help agents set up their Google My Business Profiles on Google, we can continue our mission of making them more successful in how they attract and serve clients.”

In 2019 and beyond, Homesnap Pro+ will continue to roll out features and tools that help agents provide better client service and connect with prospects in real, tangible ways, according to a company release.

With the announcement, Homesnap debuted two videos:

For more information, please visit www.homesnap.com/pro/plus.



