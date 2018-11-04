2019 NAR President John Smaby Sworn In

Day Declared in His Honor in Minnesota

On November 1, John Smaby was sworn in as the 2019 President of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton declared Nov. 1, 2018 “John Smaby Day” in honor of the Edina, Minn., native, who spent three decades managing Edina Realty’s flagship office.

In conjunction with NAR’s advocacy staff in both Chicago and Washington, D.C., Smaby is focused on capitalizing on and refining its advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill and in state houses across the country.

“The National Association of REALTORS® continues to work to adapt our advocacy approaches to the evolving world,” says Shannon McGahn, senior vice president of Government Affairs. “Above all else, we remain focused on effectively promoting policy issues related to homeownership and real estate investment in order to ensure our members will continue to succeed in any economic environment. We look forward to working alongside John and the entire 2019 NAR leadership team to accomplish all of these goals as we enter into the 116th Congress.”

