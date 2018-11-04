MoxiWorks Adds HomeKeepr to Cloud Open Platform

MoxiWorks has added HomeKeepr®, a home services marketplace powered by referrals, to the Moxi Cloud open platform. The integration is expected to be live nationally in mid-November.

HomeKeepr is a comprehensive application built for real estate professionals that enables them to connect clients with their most trusted home service providers. The new integration with MoxiWorks will allow agents to invite their clients to utilize HomeKeepr while the agent is working within their MoxiWorks account. Invited homeowners or prospective buyers will also receive agent-branded home maintenance tips and blog posts educating the homeowner on all things important for successful homeownership.

“We’re excited to welcome HomeKeepr to the Moxi Cloud,” says York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks. “Partners are the cornerstone of our open platform, and it would be nothing without amazing, best-in-class services like HomeKeepr.”

“We are continuously inventing new technology tools to help real estate professionals enhance their reputation as trusted real estate experts and to make their marketing efforts seamless and convenient,” says Rob Morelli, CEO of HomeKeepr. “Integrating with the popular and effective MoxiWorks platform allows their national network of agents and brokers to get started quickly by creating a HomeKeepr profile and to begin inviting their clients to HomeKeepr when they are likely to need HomeKeepr most: around the time of a home move or relocation.

“HomeKeepr will also work with MoxiWorks to install the very popular HomeKeepr Widgets on MoxiWebsites,” Morelli says. “Agents embed these content-rich widgets to keep visitors on their own websites longer and to make their website a post-transaction destination for home maintenance and management needs.”

