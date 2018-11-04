Realogy CFO Anthony E. Hull to Retire

Realogy Holdings Corp has announced that Anthony E. Hull, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, is retiring, effective November 5. Hull, a 15-year veteran of Realogy and its former parent organization, will remain employed and serve as a senior advisor to Chief Executive Officer and President Ryan M. Schneider until March 31, 2019.

As part of this transition, Realogy’s Board of Directors has appointed longtime company finance leader Timothy B. Gustavson as interim chief financial officer and treasurer, adding to his duties as senior vice president, chief accounting officer and corporate controller. Realogy is retaining an executive recruitment firm to begin the CFO search.

“Tony has had a tremendous positive impact on Realogy over the past 15 years,” says Schneider. “He has helped Realogy navigate through both market booms and downturns, including the Great Recession. He led Realogy’s successful 2012 IPO, and since then has guided Realogy as a public company. He has been a strategic and valued partner to our business leaders, and I appreciate his supporting my own recent transition as CEO. Tony leaves Realogy with a strong balance sheet and a deep bench of financial talent. I am grateful that he has agreed to continue with the company as a senior advisor to ensure a smooth transition.”

Content Square 1.

“It has been a privilege to work with a standout team of leaders throughout my tenure at Realogy, and the decision to step away from my role during this time of exciting change at the company did not come without much thought and contemplation,” says Hull. “However, I believe the time is right. Realogy is well positioned for the future, and I am fully confident in the capable leadership of Ryan, Tim and my entire organization to help guide the company through its next chapter of growth and evolution.”

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.