Using the 3-2-1-1 System to Make Sales for Your Team

If your team had to make a sale this week, what would you do?

The 3-2-1-1 method is a great way to make that happen. This daily routine puts you in front of the people who need to either buy or sell real estate now.

Contact three people in your sphere of influence. Call each and chat with them using the F.O.R.D. (Family, Occupation, Recreation, Dreams) script and catch up on their lives. Be sure that you make notes in your CRM, and include the occupation of the person with whom you have the conversation. Find two people who you have never spoken to before that want to buy or sell real estate. You may find these people through “For Sale By Owners,” expired listings, internet-generated leads, door-knocking or calling to neighborhoods to find a home for a particular buyer. Be sure to put them in your CRM, and follow up with them until their goals are achieved. Learn one new thing. You could learn a new feature of your MLS, learn the inventory in a new neighborhood or learn how to master a new app or computer program. This action will improve your skills, and you will separate yourself from the average agent. Refer someone to one of the people in your sphere of influence. Every week, you come across people who need a recommendation for goods and services. When you make a referral to someone in your sphere of influence each week (or whenever the opportunity presents itself), then they are much more likely to refer someone back to you.

In summary:

3 – Talk to three people in your sphere of influence.

2 – Find two strangers that need to buy or sell real estate.

1 – Learn one new thing.

1 – Make a referral to a member of your sphere at least once per week.

What would your business look like in three months if you did your 3-2-1-1s on a daily basis? Go ahead—try it! The choice is yours.

Julie Timms , broker/owner of Hilton Head Island Real Estate Brokers and coach with Workman Success Systems, began her real estate career in 1979. In 1985, she opened a real estate franchise and operated that company in a traditional manner until she realized the franchise model wasn’t working for her and disbanded the firm. It was at this time she met her now-husband Bernie Timms and together, they started an independent brokerage with no agents. In 2008, they invested in an internet lead-generation website. Contact her at julie@hhireb.com. For more information, please visit www.workmansuccesssystems.com.

