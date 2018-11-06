Search
2019 NAR Leadership: Meet the Team

By RISMedia Staff

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) installed its 2019 leadership on Monday, on the closing day of the REALTORS® Conference & Expo.

John Smaby – 2019 President
2018 President-Elect, 2017 First Vice President
Broker, Edina Realty, Edina, Minn.

  • 2015 President, Minnesota REALTORS®
  • 2014 Minnesota REALTOR® of the Year
  • 2013 Treasurer, Minnesota REALTORS®
  • 2013 Winner, Ed Anderson Political Achievement Award

Vince Malta – 2019 President-Elect
Broker/CEO, Malta & Co, Inc., San Francisco, Calif.

  • 2011 Vice President, Government Affairs, NAR
  • 2007 California REALTOR® of the Year
  • 2006 President, California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.)
  • 2002-Present, Board of Directors, NAR
  • 2002 Honorary Member for Life, C.A.R.

Charlie Oppler – 2019 First Vice President
CEO, Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Tenafly, N.J.

  • 2005 Vice President, Region 2, NAR
  • 2004 President, New Jersey Association of REALTORS®
  • 2003-Present, Board of Directors, NAR
  • Two-Time Past Chair, REALTOR® Party Coordinating Committee, NAR
  • Past Chair, RPAC Trustees Committee
  • Past Member, Presidential Advisory Groups, NAR

John Flor – 2019 Treasurer
Managing Broker, Six Lakes Realty, Chetek, Wis.

  • 2010 Chairman of the Board, Wisconsin REALTORS® Association
  • 2009 President, REALTORS® Association of Northwest Wisconsin
  • Past Member, Board of Directors, NAR
  • Past Member, Presidential Advisory Group, NAR

Brian Copeland – 2019 Vice President, Association Affairs
Founder, Doorbell Real Estate, Nashville, Tenn.

  • 2017 President, Tennessee REALTORS®
  • 2011 Nashville REALTOR® of the Year
  • Past Chair, Data Strategies, Young Professionals Network and RPAC Participation Council committees, NAR

Tracy Kasper – 2019 Vice President, Advocacy
Broker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty, Caldwell, Idaho

  • 2016 President, Idaho Association of REALTORS® (IAR)
  • Two-Time Past Chair, IAR RPAC Committee, NAR
  • Past Chair, State Convention Committee, NAR

Elizabeth Mendenhall – 2019 Immediate Past President
2018 President, 2017 President-Elect, 2016 First Vice President
CEO, RE/MAX Boone Realty

  • Member, Board of Directors and Executive Committee, NAR
  • 2012 Chair, Strategic Planning Committee, NAR
  • 2011 Vice President, Committees, NAR
  • 2010 President, Missouri Association of REALTORS®
  • 2008 Liaison to Association Leadership, NAR
  • 2003 President and REALTOR® of the Year, Columbia Board of REALTORS®

The 2019 regional vice presidents are:

Alan DeStephano, Bristol, N.H.
Region 1: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont

Guy Matteo, Newton Square, Pa.
Region 2: New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania

Carole Maclure, Olney, Md.
Region 3: Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia

Tony Smith, Charlotte, N.C.
Region 4: Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee

Maria S. Wells, Stuart, Fla.
Region 5: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands

Carol Griffith, Brighton, Mich.
Region 6: Michigan and Ohio

Mike Drews, Aurora, Ill.
Region 7: Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin

Rod Helm, Edina, Minn.
Region 8: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota

Chris Rost, Salina, Kan.
Region 9: Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma

Beth Cristina, Metairie, La.
Region 10: Louisiana and Texas

Paula Monthofer, Flagstaff, Ariz.
Region 11: Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming

Mark Kitabayashi, Puyallup, Wash.
Region 12: Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington

Don Faught, Pleasanton, Calif.
Region 13: California, Hawaii and Guam

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.

