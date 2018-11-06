Chicago Firm Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate

A brokerage in Chicago, HMC Realty & Management Co., has affiliated with the CENTURY 21® System, now operating as CENTURY 21 Realty Associates. The firm, led by Sharon Wong, serves the Greater Chicago area.

“Our team is hyper-focused on the global world we live in, so we’re excited to start this next chapter with the CENTURY 21 brand and have access to all the wonderful tools, influence and benefits the brand can offer,” says Wong. “We primarily serve the Asian community here in Chicago, and one of our main goals is to bridge the gap between the U.S. and Asia real estate market in terms of listing data and building a referral system across Asia and the states. We are looking forward to seeing how we can expand ourselves in Chicago and beyond with the support of such a successful, global brand.”

“We’re thrilled to invite such a talented and experienced team to the CENTURY 21 System,” says Nick Bailey, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Sharon and her team exemplify the importance of having a team that’s engrained in the intricacies of their local community and dedicated to better serving them.”

The brokerage is comprised of 17 agents, with most fluent in multiple languages, including Cantonese, Mandarin, Vietnamese, French and Spanish.

