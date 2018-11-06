Fair Housing Conversation Starters

NAR PULSE—Looking for a way start a conversation about fair housing with your agents? Check out the series of articles published as part of NAR’s commemoration of the Fair Housing Act for ideas. Topics include the lingering impacts of discrimination, fair housing’s connection to education, the future of fair housing, and more. Share an article with your agents, then hold a discussion during your next team meeting. Find articles here.

Last Chance: Special Rates on SUV Rentals With Avis®

NAR members have until November 30 to receive SUV rental rates as low as $39/weekend day or $259/weekly at participating Avis® airport locations in the U.S. Use AWD # A009722 and coupon code MUWA330 to take advantage of this offer through the REALTOR Benefits® Program. Blackout dates apply. See site for terms and conditions. Learn more.

Earn CE Credit for Ethics Training

Share with your agents that by taking NAR’s online Code of Ethics Training course, they can earn three hours of CE credit while fulfilling their NAR ethics training requirement. It’s a win-win! The current two-year cycle will end on Dec. 31, 2018. See full details, including state eligibility.

Content Square 1.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.