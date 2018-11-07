United Country Real Estate Launches New Website

United Country Real Estate has announced a custom-designed, responsive website, UnitedCountry.com, with a buyer keyword search for distinct features such as “airstrips,” “ATV trails,” “freshwater springs” and “horse stables.” It also includes interactive maps with numerous options for search.

“As the largest seller of lifestyle, land and country real estate in America, we have taken advantage of our massive listing inventory of properties to make the most highly-performing website in category even more powerful,” says David Dickey, chief technology officer for United Country Real Estate. “We have continued to innovate to improve our user experience and added proprietary listing index algorithms to make searches more powerful and precise. It is designed and built from the ground up to take advantage of our tens of thousands of unique listings, creating an exclusive marketplace that is second to none in usability and mobile traffic.”

“We are continuing our decades-old mission of innovation,” says Mike Duffy, president of United Country Real Estate. “It has always been our mission to offer lifestyle and country property owners more and superior advertising to expose their property to more buyers not only locally, but throughout the state, region, across the U.S. and abroad. We are excited to be launching this next-generation website to once again provide industry-leading innovation in internet marketing.”

For more information, please visit www.unitedcountry.com.



