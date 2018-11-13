Is Your Group Missing Out on .realestate?

NAR PULSE—Your agents cover a lot of ground…your digital presence should, too. There are two days left for members, firms and boards of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to take advantage of exclusive access to purchase .realestate web addresses before the pre-sale ends. From westend.realestate to bayside.realestate, the possibilities are endless. Make sure your group doesn’t miss out! Visit get.realestate today to learn how you can get the web addresses that support your business before the .realestate domain goes public. Act now.

Coming Face-to-Face With Discrimination

A REALTOR® from Indiana describes coming face-to-face with sellers who backed out of a contract after learning the buyers were an African-American couple. This happened 25 years ago in 1993, but made a lasting impression on her thoughts about the importance of the Fair Housing Act. Share the story with your agents and ask how they would handle this situation today. Read article here.

Planning for Your Future Just Got Easier

You know real estate. Proving the value of homeownership is what you do. Visit NAR’s new Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness to learn more about the importance of investing in real estate as a part of your wealth-building strategy. Log in and get started by taking the Wellness Check-up today!

