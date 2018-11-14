Window to the Law: How to Create a Social Media Policy

Editor’s Note: These are part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily e-News.
Watch this new Window to the Law video from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) for tips and guidance on crafting a social media policy for your brokerage. Learn how your social media policy should establish clear guidelines, prevent risks and safeguard the reputation of your brokerage.
Window to the Law: Assistance Animals in Housing
Watch this new Window to the Law video to explore the issue of assistance animals in housing. This remains a controversial topic for property owners and property managers, and continues to be identified as one of the top issues for real estate professionals.
