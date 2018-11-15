NAR Adds Adwerx to REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program

The National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) has added Adwerx to the REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program. Adwerx’s technology enables advertisements to target and follow local prospects as they use mobile apps and Facebook, and browse the web on sites like realtor.comhÂ®, other popular home search sites and premium non-real estate websites.

Through the new partnership, every NAR member will receive 15 percent additional impressions on newly purchased and renewed Adwerx campaigns. This offer magnifies REALTORSÂ®’ marketing footprint and provides extra value when stacked against existing offers REALTORSÂ®Â currently enjoy through their brokerage, local association or other Adwerx partner.

“When I became CEO, I promised our members that we would bring technology inside the NAR tent to benefit REALTORSÂ®, not work against us,” says Bob Goldberg, CEO of NAR. “The announcement of Adwerx as the latest REALTOR BenefitsÂ®Â Partner is the exact type of partnership that fulfills this vision. NAR’s strategic investment arm, Second Century Ventures, selected Adwerx for its REachÂ® technology accelerator program in 2017. To be able to offer it to members is a powerful demonstration of NAR’s relevance in helping our members succeed in today’s dynamic marketplace.”

“We address the marketing needs of real estate professionals who don’t have the time or desire to become experts in digital advertising, and don’t have the budget to pay an advertising agency to do it for them,” says Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. “Our platform makes building and customizing online ads easy, with the ability to be up and running within minutes.”

The following products are available in Adwerx’s suite of offerings for agents and brokers:

Ads for Listings enables agents to target potential homebuyers within a specific radius of the home’s address to people engaging in behavior indicative of moving, such as looking at listings online or researching moving companies.

Ads by Zip Code helps agents break into established markets by delivering their ads to people who are thinking about buying or selling in target market areas.

helps agents break into established markets by delivering their ads to people who are thinking about buying or selling in target market areas. Ads for an Agent’s Sphere of Influence keeps them top-of-mind with a targeted digital ad campaign that reaches their most important contacts.

Ads for Recruitinghelps brokers recruit the best agents for their firm or team with online ads.

