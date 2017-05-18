Second Century Ventures Adds Adwerx, immoviewer to 2017 REachÂ® Accelerator Class

Second Century Ventures (SCV), the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR), has added digital advertising provider Adwerx and 3D virtual tour provider immoviewer to its 2017 REachÂ® class, the company recently announced. The two companies join seven other companies in the class, announced in April.

“This year we had a record number of applications, which demonstrates REach’s value proposition to participating companies and the tremendous opportunity there is for them in the trillion-dollar real estate industry,” says Dale Stinton, president of SCV and CEO of NAR. “We are excited by the talent and diversity of innovation among the nine selected companies and are eager to kick off our 2017 cohort with the final addition of Adwerx and immoviewer.”

The companies will be given access to NAR’s expertise, influence and key relationships in order to move forward in the real estate industry.

“By participating in the NAR REach program, Adwerx is in a great position to expand our footprint in real estate and strengthen our relationship with NAR,” says Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. “The opportunity to be part of the class of 2017 is perfect timing for us with the launch of our enterprise offering of marketing automation to brokers and franchises.”

“As the European market leader in 3D virtual tour technology and the first international company to be selected to participate in the REach program, we are excited about the opportunity to accelerate and expand the use of this technology among real estate professionals in the U.S,” says Ralf von Grafenstein, CEO of immoviewer.

The 2017 REach class showcased their technology solutions at the REALTORSÂ® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo in Washington, D.C. this week.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.



