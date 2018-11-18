John L. Scott Real Estate Names New General Counsel

John L. Scott Real Estate has announced Andrew Mathews has been named General Counsel.

Mathews, who has 15 years of experience in the field, is responsible for the brokerage’s legal department, advising the company on all levels, as well as company-owned and affiliate offices in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California.

“Andrew Mathews’ depth of experience, paired with his solutions-based legal approach, make him a natural fit for the General Counsel role at John L. Scott,” says J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO at John L. Scott. “In this position on our executive team, Andrew will put his experience to work, helping navigate the situations we face in the real estate industry.”

“Andrew Mathews’ role of General Counsel is crucial to ensuring John L. Scott continues our tradition of strong legal ethics in the real estate industry,” says Phil McBride, COO at John L. Scott. “I’m looking forward to working with Andrew to support all levels of the company, from brokers and office leaders to our executive team.”

Mathews was formerly General Counsel of American Management Services, a Seattle-based property management company. Prior to that role, he was a commercial litigation attorney at the international law firm Reed Smith, LLP in Chicago. He currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Seattle Children’s Museum, and his professional background also includes a judicial clerkship with the Honorable Walter H. Rice, a U.S. District Judge in the Southern District of Ohio. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Michigan, and a Juris Doctor degree from the Northwestern University School of Law.

For more information, please visit www.johnlscott.com.

