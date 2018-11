NAR Broker Tip: CE Available for Code of Ethics Course

All members of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) are required to complete ethics training before the current two-year cycle ends on Dec. 31, 2018. In many states, REALTORS® can earn three hours of continuing education (CE) credit with NAR’s online training course. Remind your agents to complete their Code of Ethics training requirement before the deadline.

