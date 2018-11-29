Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper’s Leesa Harper Rispoli Awarded Broker of the Year

Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORS® Broker/Owner Leesa Harper Rispoli has been awarded “Broker of the Year” by Platinum Top 50 San Antonio, which acknowledges 50 residential real estate professionals for their achievements. The Platinum Top 50 Award Ceremony will be hosted on Dec. 7.

“I firmly believe that our greatest assets are our agents and support staff; I will continue to invest in them,” says Harper Rispoli. “Our agents continually say, ‘I’m proud to be at Coldwell Banker and that this is the right company to be with for the right reasons.’ We care about our agents; we care about our staff; we care about family. That’s my legacy.”

For more information, please visit www.cbharper.com.

