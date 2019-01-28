Over 1 in 10 Homes Listed in the U.S. Have Digital Ads Powered by Adwerx Enterprise in 2018

Adwerx saw automated advertising usage increase 60 percent in 2018, fueled by its expansion of its Automated Listing Advertising Program, according to a company release. Adwerx delivered a total of over two billion impressions for all customers using the Adwerx service to deliver localized and personally branded ad campaigns, a 193 percent increase in impressions over the previous year. The service provided ads for over 10 percent of all homes listed in the U.S. last year, and was adopted by 67 new brokerage customers in 2018.

“Sales are skyrocketing because of our unique offering”, says Jay Hall, chief revenue officer at Adwerx. “Firms establish an automated digital advertising baseline, and because agents experience the value of digital advertising firsthand, they adopt additional advertising for themselves. The Adwerx Enterprise platform allows agents to create their own digital ad campaigns with just a few clicks, increasing their personal brand awareness, as well as the firm’s. Partner firms using the Adwerx service report an increase in their agents’ productivity, while also using it to recruit new agents and retain of existing ones.”

Real estate brokerages reported that 94 percent of agents believe the service will help them earn more listings. The Automated Listing Program assures sellers that their homes are being comprehensively marketed online. Offering a personally branded advertising service for agents to market their listings has become an important tool for brokerages interested in recruiting top agents. The program has been adopted by independent real estate brokerages, such as Alain Pinel Realtors® and Windermere Real Estate, as well as top Coldwell Banker, CENTURY 21® and Keller Williams franchises. Adwerx also provides advertising for RE/MAX, which was named real estate’s top franchise in 2018 by Entrepreneur.

Adwerx has added additional advertising products to expand the range of services it offers to existing and new clients. Beginning this month, Adwerx is now offering real estate customers the ability to automate custom advertising for Just Sold and Open House Listings. As the online industry continues to change, Adwerx products are evolving to capture consumer attention in all sectors of the connected world, from the web and social media to mobile apps and television streaming services.

The success of new key partnerships, along with new product development, fueled Adwerx’s strong internal growth in 2018. The company doubled its office space in the American Tobacco Campus in Durham, N.C., and grew the engineering team by 50 percent to build out new products. The success of the Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program has also led to the expansion of the Training team, a group that leads personalized workshops to teach partner agents how to utilize digital advertising to build their personal brand. Adwerx was named to Inc.’s Best Places to Work and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for the second year in a row and received multiple local business awards.

“We believe this is going to be one of the most exciting years in history both for the company and for our industry,” says Adwerx CEO Jed Carlson. “We are excited to introduce a variety of new technology offerings that take advantage of the latest techniques in advertising to reach consumers on a whole new level. This is just the beginning of what is possible for Adwerx and for any company that wants to reach people with personalized and targeted messaging.”

For more information, please visit www.adwerx.com.