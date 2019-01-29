Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty Partners With MoxiWorks for Brokerage Platform

Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty of Massachusetts has recently partnered with MoxiWorks to deliver a powerful platform to their agents.

MoxiWorks creates technology for brokerages and real estate agents that makes their lives easier, streamlining day-to-day processes.

“We’re extremely excited to be partnering with Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty to provide them and their agents with tools that will have a huge impact on their real estate businesses,” says York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks. “Barrett Sotheby’s understands the importance of supplying their agents with what they need to succeed and delight their clients time and time again.”

Content Square 1.

Barrett Sotheby’s, which serves clients in Greater Boston, opted for an entire suite of MoxiWorks products, including the MoxiEngage CRM that increases an agent’s business by 54 percent on average, which comes with powerful tools, such as the Insights predictive analytics tool and automated email marketing with Neighborhood News and Just Listed/Just Sold. They also selected the MoxiPresent interactive CMA presentation tool, which helps agents do 43 percent more transactions each year on average, as well as the MoxiHub intranet, connecting all brokerage communications.

“Partnering with MoxiWorks gives our agents and clients an enormous advantage and positions us for the latest technology and future trends. We can’t wait to get these tools onboarded and into our agents’ hands,” says Laurie Cadigan, CEO and owner of Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty.

With 40 years of proven success as local market leaders, Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty agents are known for their focus on client service and support.

Content Square 2.

“Our agents are incredibly dedicated to giving their clients the utmost service and experience, and MoxiWorks tools will give them more tools and more time to do just that,” Cadigan says.

Barrett Sotheby’s suite of MoxiWorks products will also come with the MoxiCloud, a comprehensive suite of data management services designed to protect and enable the broker to fully control the distribution, licensing and use of the brokerage’s listing, agent and consumer data.

For more information, please visit www.moxiworks.com.