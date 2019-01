Looking for information on real estate office mergers, partnerships and teams, or recruiting and retaining salespeople? The National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) Library has already done the research for you. Previously known as NAR’s Field Guides, Reference Pages contain links to external articles, titles from the NAR Library eBooks collection, websites, statistics and other material to provide a comprehensive overview of perspectives on each topic. View them here.

