RPRÂ® Delivers a Competitive Edge for Agents and Brokers

Realtors Property ResourceÂ® (RPR) makes hundreds of thousands of real estate professionals more productive by giving them easy access to extensive data available on properties across the U.S.

The RPRÂ® database tracks records on more than 150 million parcels, including past sales, tax and deed records, foreclosure and pre-foreclosure info, mortgage and lien data, local school information, neighborhood trends, and even voting records.

Since its inception, REALTORSÂ® have had access to RPRÂ®, which is available at narrpr.com, free of charge. On-the-go real estate professionals find the desktop and mobile functionality (which are automatically synced) to be user-friendly and intuitive. And, most importantly, agents can easily create colorful, client-friendly reports that can be printed, emailed, texted or shared on social media. Clients are informed and impressed by agent-created Property Reports, Seller’s Reports, Market Activity Reports, School Reports, and more.

Content Square 1.

In the last year, RPRÂ® has continued to make positive additions and enhancements to the platform and the mobile app, which helps REALTORSÂ® solve the demands they are challenged with every day.

A new RPRÂ® mobile-only feature makes it easy to create Buyer Tour Reports that can be shared in an instant with clients and prospects. Simple in nature, but comprehensive all the same, the new report enables agents to select properties, determine the order in which to tour them and then create a colorful, client-friendly report to share with buyers.

RPRÂ®’s map search has also recently been enhanced, now incorporating such features as drive time and distance search, traffic flow counts, school attendance zones, and parcel overlays.

Content Square 2.

Brokerage Brandsâ€”Front and Center

As a broker/owner, consider customizing RPRÂ® and the reports your agents create with your company’s distinctive brand. It’s all part of RPRÂ®’s Broker Tool Set.

Branding the RPRÂ® Website, Mobile app and Reports with your company’s logo is an important way to reinforce your brokerage’s value proposition, whether you own or manage a franchise affiliate or an independent office.

Broker/owners can also leverage the RPRÂ® data tool to compile stats across multiple MLSs for a truer picture of your company’s performance. For multi-office brokerages, brokers can compare sales among company offices and against the local market as a whole.

Content Square 3.

Additionally, through the Broker Tool Set, display an automated valuation model (AVM) on your brokerage website or company intranet. It’s simple to set up and built to load quickly.

Choose to promote your preferred affiliated services, such as mortgage, title, home warranty or other specialized services, in the reports generated by your agents.

Getting You and Your Team Up to Speed With RPRÂ®

To help you and your agents get up to speed on the vast trove of data and tools available for your business, RPRÂ® has assembled on-demand learning resources at blog.narrpr.com/workshops.

In addition, RPRÂ® recently launched an on-demand, seven-part course that’s easy to incorporate into your sales meetings. Each video runs less than 10 minutes and includes a corresponding handout. You’ll find this new resource at blog.narrpr.com/sales-meeting.