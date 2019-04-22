Lone Wolf Technologies Acquires zipLogix to Expand Transaction Management Footprint

Lone Wolf Technologies has acquired zipLogix™, a leading provider of transaction management, electronic forms and eSignature solutions for the real estate industry. With this move, Lone Wolf expands its transaction management portfolio and accelerates the creation of an ecosystem of technology solutions that work together to simplify the transaction process.

The zipLogix platform will be added to Lone Wolf’s transaction management portfolio, which currently includes TransactionDesk, a complete transaction management solution used by over 500,000 real estate professionals. Lone Wolf will immediately look to integrate zipForm® with brokerWOLF, a back-office and accounting platform, to give zipForm users a fully integrated transaction management-to-back office solution. Lone Wolf will also look to leverage existing zipForm integrations and bring them to TransactionDesk users to drive greater efficiencies for agents and brokers.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome zipLogix to Lone Wolf,” says Jack Blaha, CEO of Lone Wolf Technologies. “This acquisition is important for the real estate industry and the customers we serve. With more solutions and integrations available, zipLogix’s enormous network of brokerages and agents will soon have the opportunity to leverage an unparalleled end-to-end platform from lead to close. By combining our resources, we will be able to accelerate development on both platforms while providing greater choice and integration capabilities to the thousands of brokers and agents served through our MLS, Association and brokerage clients.”

“Today, we are taking another momentous step in keeping REALTORS® at the center of the transaction,” says Jared Martin, 2019 president of the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.), which is the founder, majority owner and managing entity of zipLogix. “In a rapidly shifting and highly competitive business environment, it is imperative that we leverage leading technologies and business systems to best serve the interests of our REALTOR® members. This acquisition represents a historic move in terms of combining the formidable strengths of two of this industry’s leading technology platforms. Lone Wolf shares C.A.R.’s commitment to preserving REALTOR® interests, and as such, we are extremely pleased and confident that Lone Wolf will continue to expand upon the strong foundation that zipLogix has built within the REALTOR® community by ensuring that its technology platforms provide unparalleled value to all REALTORS®.”

Collectively, Lone Wolf and zipLogix service over 1.4 million agents, 20,000 offices, and 1,000 MLSs and Associations in the U.S. and Canada. More than 125 million forms and 23 million signings are created on their platforms every year.

“We are excited to be a part of a top-caliber technology provider who shares the same ethos of offering best-in-class transaction solutions for the hundreds of thousands of agents and brokers who use zipLogix transaction products,” says Mark Peterson, 2019 chair, zipLogix Board of Directors. “We believe this acquisition positions our REALTOR® members exceedingly well for future growth and offers significant opportunity to enhance and streamline the transaction.”

zipLogix solutions are currently provided as a member benefit to members of both the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and C.A.R. This member benefit will continue for members of both organizations under the existing terms.

“Our mission is to help our members be successful and technology is a key ingredient in achieving this goal,” says John Smaby, NAR president. “We are excited that this acquisition will result in the delivery of a next-level platform that will drive greater efficiency and effectiveness for our members.”

For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com or www.ziplogix.com.