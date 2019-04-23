Tom and Mickie Andrews of Weichert, RealtorsÂ® – The Andrews Group Honored as a Rock Star Franchisee by Franchise Business Review

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has announced that Tom and Mickie Andrews, owners of Weichert, RealtorsÂ® – The Andrews Group in Tennessee, were identified by franchisee satisfaction research firm Franchise Business Review as being one of only 93 Rock Star Franchisees in the country.

The Andrews were selected from over 30,000 franchisees, representing 300 brands that participated inÂ Franchise Business Review’s research in the past 18 months.

“Tom and Mickie’s belief that culture is king has helped them build one of the most successful and fastest-growing Weichert affiliates in the country,” says Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

Trust in the WeichertÂ® brand has also played a key role in the Tennessee-based affiliate’s business success, according to Scavone.

“Tom and Mickieâ€”who are the epitome of great leadersâ€”have fully embraced our franchise model and all the resources Weichert provides to build a world-class brokerage that’s driven by their forward-thinking business strategies,” adds Scavone.

Being named as a Franchise Business Review Rock Star Franchisee comes at the same time as the Andrews’ Nashville location being named the top-producing Weichert office in the country for 2018.

“It’s hard to describe how honored we are to be recognized by Franchise Business Review as one of its 2019 Rock Star Franchisees,” says Tom Andrews.

“Earning this recognition would not be possible without our agents’ complete buy-in of the Weichert brand and their positive attitudes, which is a big part of our company’s success,” says Mickie Andrews.

Weichert, RealtorsÂ® – The Andrews Group is an independently-owned and -operated Weichert affiliate, with offices in Nashville and Murfreesboro. The company serves the greater Nashville area.

For more information, please visit www.weichertandrews.com.