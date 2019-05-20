RELO Direct Recognized for Innovative Contribution to Mobility Research

RELO Direct® received the THINK Relocate Award for Best Research Contribution – Commercial Research during the Relocate Awards gala ceremony in London on May 15.

The Relocate Awards are presented by Relocate Global, a leading independent multimedia publisher for the relocation and global mobility market. The Best Research Contribution – Commercial Research category recognizes research contributors that have added value by advancing what is known about mobility; contributed to theory and academic advancement; led to implementation implications for practitioners; demonstrated practical impact in relation to organizational actions taken in managing mobility in an increasingly global and diverse marketplace; and highlighted an innovative contribution to mobility research with positive relocation benefits. Nominees are evaluated by a judging panel comprised of independent experts working in the world of relocation and international assignments and the wide range of suppliers and professionals engaged in supporting relocation and mobility.

RELO Direct was awarded for work in its Global Mobility Roundtable™ (GMR), a non-commercial community for education, networking and information-sharing established by RELO Direct in 2000. Open to HR professionals who manage employee mobility programs for corporations and agencies of the U.S. government, the GMR holds meetings featuring industry experts and panel discussions in regional markets and conducts benchmarking studies and surveys that further the understanding of mobility practices in in the industry.

This is the second consecutive award from Relocate Global, as RELO Direct received the Relocate Award for Inspiring Future Careers – Corporate Social Responsibility in 2018.

“Current, accurate data is key to running an effective mobility program,” says Bob Portale, SCRP, SGMS-T, RELO Direct’s president and CEO. “Proper use of analytics can equal real cost savings to corporations and U.S. government agencies. RELO Direct is proud to be recognized for providing information that empowers mobility and relocation professionals to make cost-effective, service-focused decisions within their organizations through data developed by our Global Mobility Roundtable. Our Consulting Services group analyzes the results of each research project and translates them into the wider scope of mobility. In this way, even those who do not participate directly in a given study still have key takeaways that can make a difference in their programs. We look forward to further putting thought leadership into action with future industry contributions in this area.”

