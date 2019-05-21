CoreLogic: Rents Rise 2.9 Percent

In a national trend, rents in the single-family space are up 2.9 percent year-over-year, according to CoreLogic’s March 2019 Single-Family Rent Index (SFRI), recently released. The highest increase was in Phoenix, at 7.4 percent, followed by Las Vegas at 6.9 percent and Tucson at 6.3 percent.

“Single-family rents strengthened in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the same period a year ago,” says Molly Boesel, principal economist at CoreLogic. “The lowest unemployment rate in 50 years, combined with strong housing demand, have contributed to increasing rents across the country.”

The SFRI evaluates the SFR market nationwide and in 20 metropolitan regions.

