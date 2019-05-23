CoreLogic Offering Instant Access to Property Data for Small Business on the CoreLogic Store

CoreLogic has announced the availability of data and reports within the CoreLogic Store—a self-service, e-commerce portal providing instant access to leading property data and analytics from CoreLogic. Through the CoreLogic Store, small businesses and other industry professionals can obtain a variety of reports on properties, comparable sales, document images, automated valuation models, and more without a long-term commitment.

Because small businesses rely on data to stay competitive in the real estate industry, they often turn to free sources that may publish imprecise or outdated information. The CoreLogic Store aims to combat this by offering all real estate professionals—from agents to contractors to investors—the ability to obtain industry-leading, trusted data to make smarter business decisions and drive their bottom line.

“At CoreLogic, we’re dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes succeed within the real estate industry,” says Shaleen Khatod, executive, Data & Advisory Solutions at CoreLogic. “The CoreLogic Store is a unique opportunity for small businesses, helping them gain a competitive edge by increasing access to trusted data and reports. And with new reports added to the Store on an ongoing basis, users know they’re getting the most up-to-date data available.”

The CoreLogic Store provides nationwide information on properties, covering approximately 99 percent of U.S. residential properties. In total, the Store offers insights on more than 150 million residential and commercial parcels. CoreLogic utilizes data from a variety of sources, including public record, FEMA, county documents and other proprietary sources.

The following reports can be accessed via the CoreLogic Store:

Property Details Report

Comparable Sales Report

Transaction History Report

Foreclosure Activity Report

Voluntary Lien Report

Legal & Vesting Report

Total Home Value for Originations AVM

Most Current Transfer Document

Most Current 1st Mortgage Document

Assessor Parcel Maps

Reports on the CoreLogic Store start at only $3 and are available for instant download.

For more information, please visit corelogic.com/store.