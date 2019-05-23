Realty Seven Joins Award-Winning Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties has announced a merger with Realty Seven, a residential real estate firm based in Wilton, Conn.

“Realty Seven is one of the most highly regarded independent brokerages in Fairfield County,” Candace Adams, CEO and president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties, said. “The team’s rich local market expertise, combined with their proven track record of success, makes them a great addition to our growing network of sales professionals.”

A family-owned business founded in 1978, Realty Seven is one of the area’s most respected real estate firms, providing excellent client services and a dedication to being a philanthropic partner in the community. This transaction brings 22 agents, who all live, work, raise their families and volunteer in the local community, to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties.

“Since our inception, Realty Seven has been dedicated to providing the highest service and integrity to our clients, guiding them through all of the stages of selling a home. After meeting Candace and speaking with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ team, many of which I’ve known for years, I knew this was the best opportunity to provide our team the resources and support to take client services to the next level,” says Peg Koellmer, owner/broker of Realty Seven.

For more information, please visit www.bhhsneproperties.com.