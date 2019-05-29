Increase Sales Immediately With a GoldMine Pipeline™

Add unbelievable value as a sales manager or broker by implementing my exclusive sales lead and conversion strategy with your agents. This will generate immediate increases in listings, sales, revenue, marketshare and income for your agents and company!

It’s the sales manager/broker’s primary responsibility to drive sales revenue to their operation, and to coach and drive the results of their sales teams. Your company is counting on you doing this—and, you may not realize it, but so are your agents!

We all know that most agents have very inconsistent income. They make money one month, then don’t the next. They fail to make new business generation a priority and they don’t create new business opportunities. Most spend too much time servicing the closing and should be generating new business every day. Because of this short-sightedness, they don’t have enough leads in their system to create the future listings and sales they would like to close; therefore, they don’t hit their production or income goals.

Content Square 1.

Additionally, they tend to only give attention to the 3-5 buyers (with very few listing leads) they have that want to do something “right now,” which I refer to as “in the now.” This mindset focuses only on “A” buyer or listing leads, and does not build a large enough pipeline of leads that they need to acquire and convert into appointments. The more people they are talking to, the more opportunities they have to close.

This strategy is the pulse of any agent’s business, and can increase an agent’s business from 50 percent to over 300 percent if done properly and consistently. Start to coach your agents with this mindset, watch my GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy Webinar and request my GMP System™ document to assist you in creating this flywheel of lead generation and conversion within your sales teams! You will see dramatically huge increases of 40 percent-60 percent more production and sales revenue by increased appointments, listings and sales!

The GoldMine Pipline™ Strategy

Put all current and potential buyer and listing leads on the GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy Worksheet and add up the total volume of sales for both categories. Rank their motivation, and include the potential selling price for each potential client and current client on the list. Add it all up. Add that number to the current inventory of active listings on the market, plus what is pending and has already closed, and an agent will have a fantastic year ahead of themselves.

Content Square 2.

Opportunities Aren’t Lost…They Go to Someone Else!

The goal of this sheet is to capture and stay close to all potential leads so that all leads are maximized. If a lead is not followed up with, we know that they will buy or sell with someone else—and they always do. There is nothing worse than seeing the listing in the MLS or the sign in the yard—not fun. Eliminate that from happening with the GMP System™ is in place and be the agent who adds the most value, gets hired and closes the deal.

Everyone Goes on the List

This is a list of current and potential clients, so every single lead goes on this list—even the name of a friend who has a referral on her street that she knows about. Put her name down on the list in order to remember to contact the friend about their referral. Once there is a name of the actual lead, then their name can go on the worksheet.

Focus on Appointments—They Make Sales Happen

The next step with these current and potential leads is to secure a face-to-face appointment with them. That requires updating an effective script strategy and perhaps increasing the marketing materials used. If there isn’t success in closing the leads into appointments, then new material, both written and verbal, are needed. All of the leads need to meet with an agent regardless of their timeline and needs, even if for just a quick tour of their home or to have them come to the office for a buyer consultation meeting. It’s important to cement the relationship as soon as possible. Remember, cell phones make outgoing calls! (Seriously, they do!) It is important to add tremendous value to get hired, and secure appointments that will move the client through the stages of the conversion process into a listing or sales contract.

Content Square 3.

Empty List? Do More Prospecting and Lead Generation

If your list is empty, or has less than 20 names for buyers or listing leads, then do more prospecting activities. Schedule lead generation on the calendar as an appointment, and create a plan to focus on doing more open houses and planning what activities can be done to increase leads (sphere, opens, expireds, online lead conversion, past clients, etc.).

Existing Business Is Right There

There are existing buyer and listing leads already that agents have discounted, or thought the leads weren’t motivated when really, they are valid and legitimate. Go through old open house lists and pull the names. Generate lists from expired listing leads and all online leads that came in from listings.

Track Leads, Set Appointments, Close Sales

Track the numbers and watch the number of appointments increase weekly, which will in turn become new listings, sales and, most importantly, closings for income.

For a free copy of my Exclusive GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy to create predictable monthly income, click here.